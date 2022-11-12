Karnataka: PM Modi mourns death of mathematician RL Kashyap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to mathematician RL Kashyap who breathed his last on Friday morning. He also sent his condolences to the family of RL Kashyap. According to media reports, Kashyap, 85, died of age-related illness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi took to social media and wrote, “Shri RL Kashyap is a versatile personality and a great scholar. He was blessed with a wealth of mathematical and scientific knowledge. He was very proud of India's cultural roots and distinguished himself in Vedic studies. Saddened by his death. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai too mourned the death of Kashyap and remembered his contributions. He said that RL Kashyap translated around twenty-five thousand Sanskrit mantras into English language. “Founder of Sakshi Sanstha and who translated 25 thousand mantras into English language and created more than 50 books, Padma Shri R. L. We were very saddened to hear the news of Kashyap's passing. I pray that God bless his soul,” wrote CM Bommai.

RL Kashyap worked as a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computers for three decades at Purdue University in America. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021 by the central government for his considerable service in the field of studying the Vedas.

Kashyap received many international awards for his immense contributions to the fields of science and technology. Kashyap also wrote more than 250 research papers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON