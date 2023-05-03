Karnataka Poll: BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Ramanagara

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a roadshow in the poll-bound Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

BJP national president JP Nadda holds a roadshow in Ramanagara ahead of Karnataka assembly elections.(jp nadda twitter)

A large number of BJP supporters surrounded JP Nadda's procession.

People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.

Riding on the top of a truck, Nadda was seen waving at people, who were standing at the balconies of their houses.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the poll-bound State, addressed a public gathering.

While addressing an election rally at Mudbidri in Dakshina Kannada district PM Modi made a stinging jibe at the Congress party and alleged that the grand old party wants to make Karnataka as "number-1 ATM" for serving "shahi family" sitting in the national capital.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make Karnataka the Number-1 State in each and every field of Development, whereas Congress wants to make Karnataka the Number-1 ATM for serving its 'Shahi family' in Delhi," PM Modi had said.

The BJP has pulled out all its top guns and heavyweights in Karnataka in bid to retain the only southern state it rules. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have also been making frequent campaign visits to the state and taking out massive rallies in the state ahead of the May 10 polls.

The saffron party, which is seeking a second term in the state, has exuded confidence about returning to power with a full majority.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 13.