Karnataka Poll: Every Kannadiga's dream is my own, PM Modi says in video message

As outdoor campaigning for the Karnataka assembly election ended on Monday, leaders have taken to online forums to continue outreach programmes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a video message to the voters of the state on Twitter.

The last day for outdoor campaigning was Monday.

PM Modi on Tuesday posted a video on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, captioning it, “My message to the people of Karnataka”, in which he said the dreams of Kannadigas are his own. "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution," he said.

The PM also spoke about the BJP's aim to make Karnataka the number one state in the country, and said, “We want Karnataka to be number one in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number one in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number one in agriculture too."

“BJP's government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth. For making Karnataka number one, I request you all to cast your vote as responsible citizens on May 10,” he urged.

PM Modi also lauded the Karnataka BJP's three and half year old term in the state.

"BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy. Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of ₹90 thousand crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately ₹30 thousand crore. This is the BJP's commitment to the youth of Karnataka," he said.

"Karnataka's heritage and cultural competence have been revered. India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka's economy develops at a rapid rate," he added.

Karnataka is set for a big fight tomorrow after seeing mega rallies and high-voltage campaigns like PM Modi's roadshows in state capital Bengaluru and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rides on public buses and delivery bikes. Karnataka will vote tomorrow, and results are set to be announced on Saturday.