Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Cong leader files complaint against CM Bommai over tender

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As outdoor campaigning ended on Monday, leaders have taken to online forums to continue outreach programmes, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving a video message to the voters of the state on Twitter.

Karnataka is set for a big fight tomorrow after seeing mega rallies and high-voltage campaigns like PM Modi's roadshows in state capital Bengaluru and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rides on public buses and delivery bikes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is getting a move on setting up polling stations across the 224 constituencies in Karnataka to hold voting in a single-phase manner tomorrow. Following last-minute controversies, both the BJP and the Congress have received notices from the EC ahead of the crucial election.

The EC also said a total of 2,615 candidates are contesting in the polls from all the parties, including independents.

Karnataka will vote tomorrow, and results are set to be announced on Saturday. The big fight is between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) parties. Follow for the latest updates.