Karnataka rain: More warnings issued amid flooding at Hampi monuments
- Rains in coastal districts of Karnataka showed no sign of letting up, with water bodies like the Tungabhadra dam filling up to flood heritage sites in Hampi, while Bengaluru saw heavy rainfall throughout Thursday.
There is likely to be no immediate relief for coastal districts of Karnataka with heavy thunderstorms expected to continue battering these areas. Rains are likely to continue over the next five days at least, with the Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts on 'orange' alert and Hassan on 'yellow'.
The Tungabhadra dam, like most reservoirs, rivers, lakes and water bodies, has swelled with excess rain water. As water levels rose to full capacity, officials were forced to release as much as 1,15,344 cusecs on Wednesday, the Deccan Herald said.
This led to heavy flooding at various heritage sites in Hampi, taking many of them underwater.
The tally of missing persons amid rainfall across the state rose to five on Thursday after two persons were washed away in separate incidents. A rescue operation failed to locate them.
The death toll remains at 32, officials said.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over coastal areas and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he will visit more flood-hit areas - like Karwar, Uttara Kannada and Belagavi - next week.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru on Thursday was cooler than most other metros in the country with a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20.
The Dasarahalli weather station's Twitter feed shared temperatures for Friday.
