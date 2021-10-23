Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka reports 378 new Covid cases, 11 deaths more in last 24 hrs
bengaluru news

Karnataka reports 378 new Covid cases, 11 deaths more in last 24 hrs

The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.
Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24).(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:01 AM IST
ANI | , Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 378 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department on Friday.

The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.

Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP