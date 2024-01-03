Karnataka reports one Covid death, 148 positive cases reported in last 24 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Karnataka government has reported one death due to Covid in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. A total of 148 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old male from Vijayanagar.

The total number of 7305 tests were done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

A total of 1144 active cases were reported in the state till Tuesday and the case fatality rate stood at 0.67 per cent.

On Tuesday 55 people were hospitalised and 1089 patients were isolated in their homes.

The total number of active cases in Bengaluru Rural was stated to be 28 while in Bengaluru Urban it was 545 as of January 2.

In the last 24 hours, 199 cases were reported of JN. 1 variant.

Earlier in December, amid an uptick in COVID cases reported in the state, the Karnataka government constituted a cabinet sub-committee to tackle the situation and monitor the viral disease.

The committee includes Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, cabinet ministers Sharan Prakash Patil, HC Mahadevappa and MC Sudhakar.

There are 4565 active COVID cases in India as of January 2 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)