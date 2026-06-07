Bengaluru, In a reshuffle of senior IAS and IPS officials after the new cabinet took charge, the Karnataka government on Sunday posted senior IAS officer Anjum Parwez-who served as Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister under the Siddaramaiah regime-as ACS of the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department with immediate effect.

Karnataka reshuffles senior IAS, IPS officers after Shivakumar takes charge

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After D K Shivakumar took charge as Chief Minister on June 3, the government appointed Tushar Girinath as Additional Chief Secretary to the chief minister, replacing Parwez, who had been awaiting a posting since.

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner , Greater Bengaluru Authority, has been given concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister , an official notification said.

The post has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Principal Secretary to the Government.

Deepa Cholan, Secretary, Development Department , has been transferred as Secretary, Transport Department, Bengaluru, vice Dr Prasad N V, transferred.

Cauvery B B, who was awaiting a posting, has been posted to the position vacated by Cholan.

Dr Venkatesh M V, Secretary, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department, has been transferred as Registrar for Co-operative Societies against an existing vacancy.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Selvamani R, Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, has been transferred as Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, vice Yogeesh A M, transferred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Selvamani R, Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, has been transferred as Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, vice Yogeesh A M, transferred. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate notification, Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, has been transferred and posted as Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units and Economic Offences.

He has additionally been given concurrent charge of Director General of Police , Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru, with immediate effect.

Chandragupta, Inspector General of Police, Security , has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, in the downgraded post, vice Labhu Rarn, transferred.

The post of Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has been declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, as per Rule.

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