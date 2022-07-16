Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.

According to a government circular, the association had requested the ban “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.

This drew sharp criticism from the opposition party, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”. The circular was signed by the under-secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR), which is a portfolio held by the chief minister himself.

The circular came at a time when the ruling BJPin Karnataka faces allegations of taking 40% commission to undertake public works. HT earlier reported that the move also came after some instances where photos and videos of government officials demanding bribes have gone viral.

