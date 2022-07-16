Ban on photography, videography in public offices: Karnataka government circular
The Karnataka government on Friday issued a circular banning all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices by private individuals, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”.
According to the circular, the government workers union had requested to ban photography and videography inside government offices “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.
“The government has taken this into account and deemed that it was required and has ordered that the public will be restricted to take photos and videos in all departmental offices,” the order, signed off by the under-secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR), stated. The DPAR portfolio is held by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The latest move comes after some instances where photos and videos of government officials demanding bribes have also gone viral, adding to the embarrassment of the administration.
Former Karnataka minister and Congress legislator Priyank Kharge slammed the government over the order.
“The new notification of the 40% BJP Govt is for “Ease of Doing Business” as the elections are around the corner (and) collections need to be increased,” Kharge said in a post on Twitter, with the hashtag #BrashtaJanataPaksha or Corrupt Janata Party.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn’t be reached for a comment.
The order also comes at a time when the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been accused of widespread corruption in all departments, including demanding as much as 40% commission or bribe to give out tenders for public works.
The Karnataka State Contractors Association July last year had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing to his attention the widespread corruption and open demand for bribes by elected representatives and officials in the state.
Earlier this month, the additional director general of police (ADGP), recruitment, Amrit Paul and the former Bengaluru (Urban) DC were arrested in two separate cases for their involvement in cases of corruption, including the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment case, while a sitting judge of the Karnataka high court had stated how he received a threat of transfer from a senior cop for looking too closely into the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case.
Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa was forced to step down from the cabinet after being accused of corruption by a public works contractor just before died by suicide in March this year.
On Thursday, higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan wrote to the chief minister to probe all cases of alleged corruption under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. The minister’s relatives and associates have been arrested in the PSI recruitment scam, indicating his possible involvement.
“I welcome the decision of Minister @drashwathcn to write a letter to
@CMofKarnataka to initiate an investigation on all the alleged scams during my tenure as CM.
I also urge him to write a letter to demand an investigation on his alleged involvement in the PSI recruitment scam,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter on Friday.
-
41 Delhi roads to be revamped before G20 summit begins
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to take up several civil, electrical and horticulture works on 41 arterial roads in New Delhi in preparation for the G20 summit, official said on Friday, adding that the authority will spend upto ₹150 crore on beautifying and rejuvenating the areas surrounding these roads. Delhi is set to host a series of meetings, including a leaders' summit next year.
-
{Inter-District Cricket tournament} Ludhiana beats Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs
Ludhiana U-16 cricket team on Friday outwitted host Nawanshahr by an innings and 221 runs in a test match of Inter-District Cricket tournament being played at Nawanshahr cricket ground. After winning the toss, Ludhiana declared its first innings at 304 runs for five in 78 overs. Armaan Walia, Sukhsehaj Singh Narang and Yuvraj Pal also contributed with decent individual scores of 42, 35 and 31 runs, respectively. Shivam Verma took three wickets against the host.
-
Burglars break into 12 flats in Wanowrie
The Wanowrie police have filed 12 housebreaking cases at Parmar Co-operative Housing Society Phase 3 I wing and J Wing and Shraddha Regency Building between July 13 and July 14. An FIR was lodged by Shailesh Bafna (40) of BT Kawade road, Ghorpadi. Sub-inspector and investigation officer Ajay Bhosale said that the locks were broken with iron rods to gain entry into flats.
-
Oil trader booked for cheating wholesaler of ₹8.54 crore
The Market Yard police have lodged a cheating case against a trader for failing to supply edible oil estimated to be worth Rs 8.54 crore to a wholesaler. The victim, identified as Yash Narendra Mittal (26) of Mukundnagar, has lodged a complaint against the accused, identified as Raj Lalit Bokaria of Model Colony. Sub-inspector A Nalawade is investigating the case.
-
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar held meet with prison officials: Probe
New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court has ordered conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to submit names of all jail officials whom he paid money and people who handed the money to them, the ongoing police investigation in the case shows that Chandrashekhar's aide Deepak Ramnani got the cash delivered to the jail officials through his younger brother Pradeep, and the transactions were done mostly on road stretches between Wazirabad and Model Town in north Delhi.
