Bengaluru, Minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday said that a Karnataka state action plan on climate change has been formulated to mitigate the impact of global warming and climate change, and directions have been issued to ensure its proper implementation.

Karnataka rolls out climate action plan to tackle global warming: Minister Khandre

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Speaking after presiding over a seminar on extreme heat and its impact on Bengaluru, organised by the Karnataka Media Academy, he said the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute , which comes under the environment department, has taken steps to implement the action plan in coordination with various state government departments.

He said training programmes are being organised in cooperation with zilla panchayat offices for district officials and other related institutions regarding the implementation and progress of the Karnataka state action plan on climate change.

The Forest, Ecology and Environment minister said such programmes will be conducted in all 31 districts of Karnataka.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, in terms of climate resilience, Khandre said a dedicated radio programme, "Havamaana Mitra" , was launched in April 2025 to share information on best practices, and 24 programmes have so far been broadcast on Akashvani.

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{{^usCountry}} He said these efforts aim to create public awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said these efforts aim to create public awareness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Khandre emphasised that due to global warming and climate change, even seasons are changing today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khandre emphasised that due to global warming and climate change, even seasons are changing today. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Keeping this in mind, after becoming Forest Minister, I have been making every effort to increase green cover, especially in Bengaluru city," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Keeping this in mind, after becoming Forest Minister, I have been making every effort to increase green cover, especially in Bengaluru city," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He noted that during the last three years, about 11 crore saplings have been planted in the state, and information on their survival rate has been made available on the Forest Department website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that during the last three years, about 11 crore saplings have been planted in the state, and information on their survival rate has been made available on the Forest Department website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to him, encroachments on about 250 acres of forest land worth around ₹10,000 crore in several parts of Bengaluru, including Kothanur, Kadugodi, B M Kaval, and Turahalli, have been cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, encroachments on about 250 acres of forest land worth around ₹10,000 crore in several parts of Bengaluru, including Kothanur, Kadugodi, B M Kaval, and Turahalli, have been cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thousands of saplings have been planted and groves created on the cleared land, thereby preserving lung spaces essential for Bengaluru city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of saplings have been planted and groves created on the cleared land, thereby preserving lung spaces essential for Bengaluru city. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also recalled that more than 400 acres of forest land in Peenya plantation had earlier been allotted to the central government-owned HMT for industrial purposes.

He said HMT had sold 160 acres of this land, while 280 acres remain, and a decision has been taken to reclaim it for the department to preserve an essential lung space for Bengaluru. A legal battle is underway, and the case is currently in the Supreme Court.

In addition, he said 444 acres in the Jarakabande area had been allotted to the Indian Air Force. Under the Forest Act, 1980, forest land cannot be diverted without due process. Hence, in 2017, the then Deputy Commissioner cancelled the land allotment.

"Steps are now being taken to reclaim this forest land and preserve the green space," he said.

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Khandre also highlighted that the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Gantiganahalli, where the international air show is held once every two years in Bengaluru, is on forest land.

He said 159 acres in Gantiganahalli village is classified as a reserved forest area.

"If the Air Force submits a proposal for diversion and provides alternative land, this area may be considered for transfer; otherwise, steps will be taken to reclaim it for the forest department," he said.

"The Indian Air Force is presently using this area as a runway. However, the RTC and mutation records are in the name of the Forest Department, and the land has not been legally converted. Hence, this forest land will be reclaimed," he said.

He added that the government has resolved to construct a major biological park on 153 acres at Madappanahalli in Bengaluru North taluk, and cabinet approval has been obtained.

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"The CM will lay the foundation stone next month. This will be the largest park after Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. It would not be incorrect to call this an achievement of the century," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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