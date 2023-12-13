Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka set to receive 34,115 crore investment via 14 projects

Karnataka set to receive 34,115 crore investment via 14 projects

ByYamini C S
Dec 13, 2023 01:48 PM IST

14 projects were shortlisted, of which 10 are new ones, while the remaining four are part of pre-existing investments.

In good news for Karnataka, a committee approved projects worth 34,115 crore in the state, boosting development and giving way to over 13,000 new jobs. The committee, called the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) is led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, news agency PTI reported.

Minister MB Patil. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

A total of 14 projects were shortlisted by the committee, of which 10 are new ones making up an investment of 19,452.40 crore, while the remaining four are part of pre-existing investments, worth 14,662.59 crore, the agency quoted Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, as saying.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ | iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to invest additional $1.67 billion in Karnataka

iPhone maker Foxconn is also a part of the investment, ready to set up a manufacturing facility near the outskirts of Bengaluru where it has already acquired 300 acres of land. The Taiwanese company is estimated to invest around 13,911 crore additionally for the same.

Here are some other projects that have received the green signal:

  1. JSW Renew Energy Four Limited - 4,960 crore investment
  2. JSW Steel Limited - 3,804 crore investment
  3. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited - 3,237.30 crore investment
  4. TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited - 3,273 crore investment and
  5. Janki Corp Limited - additional investment of 607 crore.

ALSO READ | Apple's screen vendor Corning to open 1,000 crore gorilla glass facility in Tamil Nadu

JSW Renew Energy Four Limited, Janki Corp Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Orient Cement Limited will cumulatively invest 9,461 crore in North Karnataka, making way for 3,538 jobs in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka investment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP