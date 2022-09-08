Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases

Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 05:04 PM IST

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the monetary aid would be given for rare and high cost diseases that are not covered under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced monetary aid for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) patients in the state suffering from diseases categorised as "rare diseases" and "high-cost diseases".

He said the monetary aid would be given for rare and high cost diseases that are not covered under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. "Aid for several types of diseases is currently being provided under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme. However, certain rare and high cost diseases are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the minister said.

"For such diseases where there is no facility to provide treatment in government hospitals, monetary aid will be provided by the state through Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust using unspent SCSP/TSP fund allocation," Sudhakar added.

He said currently a total of 23.18 crore of unspent allocation exists and it will be used to fund this new scheme.

"The government will provide 10,000 for PET Scan, 7 lakh and 21 lakh for autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplant respectively and 1.5 lakh for robotic surgeries," he added.

The Health Minister further said the Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is building upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of helping the poor and vulnerable through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Patients who belong to the SC/ST communities will be greatly benefitted with the aid as it is being extended to even rare and high cost diseases, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka health medicine scheduled caste scheduled tribes bengaluru
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP