After more than two years, the Karnataka transport department has revised the uniform cab fares for cab aggregators and other private services in the state. The commuters will now have to pay more for their cab rides. Karnataka transport department revises cab fares, brings in uniform structure

According to the transport department, the minimum cab fare for up to the first four kilometers has increased to ₹100 from ₹75. After four kilometers, ₹28 will be charged for each kilometer. This fare structure is for basic vehicles that do not cost more than ₹10 lakh.

For cabs which cost between ₹10 to ₹15 lakh, the minimum fare up to the first four kilometers is fixed as ₹115 with an additional per km cost at 28 and for the cabs that cost above ₹15 lakh, the minimum fare is set as ₹130 with an additional per km cost at ₹32. The GST and other toll charges are excluded from the new structure of cab prices.

These fares will increase 10 per cent more during the night, and service providers are not supposed to charge extra amounts in the name of ‘peak hours', 'stated the order. Last time, the cab fares were revised in 2021, and it was a different structure for app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber and other private players. However, the transport department made the new fares uniform for all service providers.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government plans to run a cab service like Ola and Uber. The government will reportedly launch the initiative this month and it will initially operate in Bengaluru.