Karnataka's first MBA transgender invests in a late night food stall at Udupi

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 03:32 PM IST

This is the first such food stall in the town which is usually busy with the tourists across the country.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A group of three transgenders opened a food stall that runs overnight at Karnataka’s Udupi, reported news agency PTI. This is the first such food stall in the town which is usually busy with the tourists across the country.

Poorvi, Vaishnavi and Chandana are three transgender women who used to seek alms in the streets of Udupi. They decided to begin a new life and figured out that many tourists have been searching for food late in the night at the coastal town. With the help of Sameekha Kunder, the first transgender who pursued MBA in Karnataka, the trio opened a food stall that sells snacks and food items from 1am to 7 am. Speaking to PTI, the trio said, “All we wanted was a dignified life and we decided to become self-reliant. We found out that there is a huge demand for late night food in Udupi as many local eateries shut early which led the tourists to search for food. Ever since we started our food venture, the response has been heartwarming and it gave a new hope to our lives.”

Sameekha Kunder also said that it is good to see people from the community entering into businesses. “There is a need for huge acceptance from the public to run such small businesses and things are slowly changing. I wanted to help my friends in every step and I hope they shine in their new venture,” added Sameeksha.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
Sunday, February 12, 2023
