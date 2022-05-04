Kempegowda Statue: 4,000 kg sword arrives at Bengaluru Airport
- A 4,000 kg sword from Delhi has arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, which will adorn 108 feet tall Kempegowda statue, being constructed in a 23-acre heritage park on the airport premises.
'Shakti puja' was reported having conducted, welcoming the 35-foot-long sword in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan.
Marking the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, former CM BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation for the project in June 2020.
Kempegowda, widely accepted as the founder of Bengaluru was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire and historians credit him as a just and humane ruler.
The construction work of the Kempegowda statue is in full swing and is estimated to cost ₹85 crore, which will highlight the life and achievements of Kempegowda.
Erecting the mammoth statue is Padma Bhushan-awardee Ram V Sutar, designer of the famous Statue of Unity in Gujarat. He has also reported having crafted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.
With a plan to make the statue the centrepiece of the airport, tourists and professionals from all over the world arriving at the airport, will get a chance to enjoy this 'architectural marvel'.
Loudspeaker removal falls in Delhi Police remit: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party agrees with the removal of loudspeakers from all religious places in the national capital, Delhi's ruling party said in a statement on Tuesday, even as it said the onus was on the state police, saying the issue is a subject that is under the Delhi Police's jurisdiction. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta also claimed that “temples do not cause noise pollution because prayers are recited within the temple premises”.
Chandigarh | Australia-returnee among 2 booked for stalking college girl
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly stalking a girl outside MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh. The accused have been identified as Simranpreet Singh, 24, and Amandeep Singh, 25, both residents of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The accused were later let off on bail. He had also recently got married. A case under Section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the duo at Sector 36 police station.
Fortis Mohali doctor issues asthma advisory amid wheat harvest season
Amid the wheat harvest season in the region, Fortis Hospital's Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Studies director Dr Zafar Ahmad Iqbal issued an advisory on the impact of stubble burning on respiratory illnesses. Man loses mobile phone to snatchers in Burail Chandigarh A Sector-46 resident lost his mobile phone to two snatchers on his way back home from work on Monday night.
Stir as Eid devotees asked to pay ₹25 to enter mosque in Feroz Shah Kotla fort
Heated arguments were witnessed after Muslims who came to offer Eid namaz at the mosque located in the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla fort, a 14th century Tughlaq era complex near ITO, on Tuesday were asked to pay an entry fee of ₹25 to access the complex. “They have started this new fee rule only since the last three-four months,” he said. An ASI official said prayers are not allowed at the site.
Mohali: 4 injured in cylinder blast in shanty
Four persons were injured after a cylinder exploded in a shanty near Phase-10 on Tuesday night around 10 pm. As per information, some labourers were cooking food in the shanty at the time. The injured were identified as Aminder Kumar, 23, Amit Kumar, 26, Mankush, 25, and Sudheer Kumar, 24. The fire brigade was able to douse the flames within 30 minutes.
