KPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply for 410 vacancies on kpsc.kar.nic.in
- The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for filling 410 vacancies in jobs like ‘Assistant Water Supply Operator' and 'Junior Engineer’.
- The online application form for KPSC Group C Recruitment will open on March 31, and applications can be sent in till April 29.
The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to fill 410 vacancies for posts like Junior Engineer, Electrician, Operator and Health Inspector under Group C.
There are 89 posts open for the role of ‘Junior Engineer', 12 posts for ‘Electrician’, 89 posts for ‘Water Supply Operator’, 57 posts for ‘Health Inspector’ and 163 posts for ‘Assistant Water Supply Operator’.
Candidates can apply for the various job roles from March 31 to April 29.
|Role
|Eligibility Criteria
|Junior Engineer
|Diploma in Civil Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering (Draughtsmanship) from a Government-recognized institution
|Electrician
|Diploma in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para Medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka OR Diploma in Sanitary Health Inspector conducted by All India Institute of Local Self Govt
|Assistant Water Supply Operator
|Must have passed two years course in Electrical or Fitter trade from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) recognized by Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC)
|Junior Health Inspector
|Diploma in Sanitary Health Inspector, Health Inspector
|Electrician Grade-1
|Two Year Course in Electrical Trade, Industrial Training Institute, One Year Apprenticeship Training in Any Industry National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)
|Electrician Grade-2
|Industrial Training Institute by Electrical Trade Organizer ITI Certificate in Business
Other important information -
Place of employment: Karnataka
Wages: will range from Rs. 21,400 per month to Rs. 62,600 per month
Age limit: 18 years to 35 years
Application Fee:
SC/ST/Cat-I/PWD Candidates: Rs. 50
CAT-2A/2B/3A & 3B Candidates: Rs.300
General Category Candidates: Rs.600
Payment Method: Online
Selection Process: Kannada Language Examination, Competitive Examinations, Document Verification and Interview.
Candidates who are interested can apply for the above posts before April 29, 2022, through the official website —kpsc.kar.nic.in.
