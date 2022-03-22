Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / KPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply for 410 vacancies on kpsc.kar.nic.in
KPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply for 410 vacancies on kpsc.kar.nic.in

  • The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for filling 410 vacancies in jobs like ‘Assistant Water Supply Operator' and 'Junior Engineer’.
  • The online application form for KPSC Group C Recruitment will open on March 31, and applications can be sent in till April 29.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 06:01 PM IST
ByYamini C S

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to fill 410 vacancies for posts like Junior Engineer, Electrician, Operator and Health Inspector under Group C.

There are 89 posts open for the role of ‘Junior Engineer', 12 posts for ‘Electrician’, 89 posts for ‘Water Supply Operator’, 57 posts for ‘Health Inspector’ and 163 posts for ‘Assistant Water Supply Operator’.

Candidates can apply for the various job roles from March 31 to April 29.

RoleEligibility Criteria
Junior EngineerDiploma in Civil Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering (Draughtsmanship) from a Government-recognized institution
ElectricianDiploma in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para Medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka OR Diploma in Sanitary Health Inspector conducted by All India Institute of Local Self Govt
Assistant Water Supply OperatorMust have passed two years course in Electrical or Fitter trade from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) recognized by Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC)
Junior Health InspectorDiploma in Sanitary Health Inspector, Health Inspector
Electrician Grade-1Two Year Course in Electrical Trade, Industrial Training Institute, One Year Apprenticeship Training in Any Industry National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)
Electrician Grade-2Industrial Training Institute by Electrical Trade Organizer ITI Certificate in Business

Other important information - 

Place of employment: Karnataka

Wages: will range from Rs. 21,400 per month to Rs. 62,600 per month

Age limit: 18 years to 35 years

Application Fee: 

SC/ST/Cat-I/PWD Candidates: Rs. 50

CAT-2A/2B/3A & 3B Candidates: Rs.300

General Category Candidates: Rs.600

Payment Method: Online

Selection Process: Kannada Language Examination, Competitive Examinations, Document Verification and Interview.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the above posts before April 29, 2022, through the official website —kpsc.kar.nic.in.

