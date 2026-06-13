Bengaluru, Senior Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has delayed taking charge of his Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio citing 'incomplete' allocation of key city-related departments, on Saturday said he has sought clarity regarding his responsibilities and is waiting for Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's decision.

Krishna Byre Gowda seeks clarity on Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio before taking charge

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He said absolute clarity on his responsibilities is essential to effectively discharge his duties and deliver on expectations.

The minister declined to comment on a specific question about whether he will not assume charge as Greater Bengaluru Development Minister until the confusion is cleared, and just smiled and walked away.

Gowda was sworn in as minister on June 3.

Gowda, who was given the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, is unhappy that the Chief Minister retained direct control over the city's two influential planning agencies Bengaluru Development Authority and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority and has therefore not yet assumed charge of the department.

He has been entrusted with the Greater Bengaluru Authority and five city corporations under it, as well as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bengaluru Metro.

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{{^usCountry}} "I would like to state clearly that I don't have any disgruntlement. The Chief Minister and the party have given me the difficult responsibility of looking after Bengaluru development. This is a difficult challenge. I don't see it as a power, because this is a big responsibility amid huge expectations from the people of Bengaluru, as well as from the CM and the party," Gowda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I would like to state clearly that I don't have any disgruntlement. The Chief Minister and the party have given me the difficult responsibility of looking after Bengaluru development. This is a difficult challenge. I don't see it as a power, because this is a big responsibility amid huge expectations from the people of Bengaluru, as well as from the CM and the party," Gowda said. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters here, he said there will be expectations from the public and the party for a pro-people reform in Bengaluru, with such a situation, there should be clarity about the responsibility while taking it up.

"Because whenever I take up any responsibility, there is accountability in delivering results for the expectations placed by the people and the party. To deliver results, there should be clarity on the responsibility given and what has been shared," he added.

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Noting that he has brought this to the Chief Minister's notice, the minister said Shivakumar assured him that he would resolve the issue at the earliest and provide clarity and a decision on the matter.

"The Chief Minister will decide and resolve the issue, after that whatever work needs to be done will be done," he added.

To a question about whether his request is to give him the full responsibility of the city, including BDA and BMRDA, Gowda said that if there is clarity regarding the responsibility given, it will be helpful to perform the duty, "if not I will not be able to work as per expectations and will not be able to deliver results as expected."

He said he has sought clarity on the responsibility and is awaiting the Chief Minister's decision regarding this.

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"The Chief Minister was busy with continuous meetings in Delhi for the last couple of days, I too attended one or two meetings along with him. Today, he is having a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, CEOs and SPs from all districts here. He told me he will decide amid these responsibilities. Based on what he decides, the further work will continue," he added.

Gowda was recently in Delhi to meet the high command to seek clarity regarding his portfolio, as the BDA and BMRDA are responsible for several key mega projects planned for the city.

While the BDA is handling some of the city's biggest projects such as the ₹27,000-crore Bengaluru Business Corridor and the ₹1,200-crore Hebbal short tunnel project, the BMRDA has taken up the over ₹18,000 crore Bidadi township project among others.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.