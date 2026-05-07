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KSDL invites innovative technology to check sandalwood theft

KSDL invites innovative technology to check sandalwood theft

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The Karnataka government has invited farmers, scientists and organisations to come up with innovative technologies to prevent sandalwood theft in the state.

KSDL invites innovative technology to check sandalwood theft

The state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited , which manufactures Mysuru Sandal Soap has also planned sandalwood cultivation, state Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Thursday.

"In a bid to promote sandalwood cultivation, the KSDL has planned a major initiative. As part of it, farmers, scientists, and organisations possessing information on advanced equipment or innovative technologies to prevent sandalwood theft have been invited to approach KSDL and share the details," Patil said in a statement.

Those interested in this initiative will be given an opportunity to demonstrate such technologies before the organisation, the minister said, adding if the proposed solutions are found suitable and effective, steps will be taken for consideration and implementation.

Patil stated that the cost involved in deploying technologies aimed at preventing sandalwood theft would be borne by KSDL.

"In this context, it becomes the responsibility of the organisation to extend both legal and technical support to farmers and encourage them to take up sandalwood cultivation on a larger scale," he said.

According to him, over the past three years, KSDL has procured 174.5 metric tonne of sandalwood directly from farmers across the state and transferred 6.08 crore to their respective accounts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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