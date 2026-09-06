Bengaluru, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday appealed to people, particularly the youth, to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi peacefully and in an environment-friendly manner, while urging them not to use Plaster of Paris idols.

K'taka Minister appeals to people to stop using POP Ganesha

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He said the Forest and Environment Minister had already directed that PoP Ganesha idols should not be installed and urged people to comply with the instructions.

"Celebrating Ganesha festival is a matter of enthusiasm for all young people. If you want to celebrate Ganesha festival peacefully, we will extend all cooperation to you," Gowda said.

He said installing PoP idols was against the spirit of the festival as they could damage Bengaluru's remaining water bodies.

"Installing a POP Ganesha idol and performing its Puja is an insult to Ganesha. Ganesha would never want us to damage the environment and pollute the water bodies in Bengaluru just to celebrate his festival," he said.

Gowda said people could celebrate the festival with clay idols, recalling how children traditionally made Ganesha idols using cow dung and Durva grass.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said there would be no scope for PoP Ganesha idols during the festival and warned of legal action for violations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said there would be no scope for PoP Ganesha idols during the festival and warned of legal action for violations. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said organisers would have to adhere to the timings and routes approved by the police for processions and obtain necessary permissions from the concerned departments before installing idols or conducting processions.

He also stressed the need to comply with legal restrictions on sound during the celebrations.

"Whatever is prescribed within the legal framework has to be followed. The discipline level has been mentioned in it," Singh said, adding that organisers had been advised to conduct processions accordingly.

The commissioner said the police would strengthen coordination with organisers through a volunteer system, under which organisers would have to provide a list of volunteers to the police.

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Singh said the system, introduced last year, would help address problems, provide clarifications and ensure better coordination during processions.

"We had introduced this system last year also. This time too, we will particularly insist on it, and it has to be followed," he said.

The guidelines require organisers to obtain prior police permission for installing Ganesha idols and submit details of the associations, organisations or individuals responsible for the celebrations.

Organisers will also have to obtain permission from BESCOM and provide details of proposed procession routes, which will be assessed and cleared by the police.

Restrictions will also apply to playing devotional songs and music, with such songs permitted during puja and prohibited at other times, according to the guidelines.

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The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, in coordination with other departments, has seized more than 1,000 PoP Ganesha idols over the past 15 days, while warnings have been issued against their sale and use.

Authorities, including the police, BBMP, BESCOM and the Pollution Control Board have made arrangements for the Gauri-Ganesha festival, which begins on September 14, to be conducted in an environment-friendly manner and without untoward incidents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.