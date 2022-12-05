Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / K'taka police initiate action against the person in 'viral' Srirangapatna video

K'taka police initiate action against the person in 'viral' Srirangapatna video

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 05:53 PM IST

A video that has been widely shared online shows the man - also wearing saffron clothes swapping the flags. Reports indicate the man was a participant in the Sankeerthana Yatra, which is a rally of devotees of Hanuman.

K'taka police initiate action against the person in 'viral' Srirangapatna video(Screengrab from Twitter video.)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Police in Karnataka have vowed to act against a man seen removing a green flag and raising a saffron one on top of a house in Srirangapatna. A video that has been widely shared online shows the man - also wearing saffron clothes swapping the flags. Reports indicate the man was a participant in the Sankeerthana Yatra, which is a rally of devotees of Hanuman.

The southern state's Additional Director-General of Police Alok Kumar said: "Action being initiated against law breakers in Srirangapatna case... law of the land applicable to everyone trying to disrupt peace and harmony."

The top cop also said action is being taken in an unrelated case about graffiti sprayed on walls of a town in Shivamogga district, where 'join CFI' slogans were found at nine places.

Local police have registered a case and are looking for those responsible. The CFI is the student wing of the PFI (Popular Front of India), which was banned by the central government in September after nationwide raids uncovered links to terror activities.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned that incident and called for stern action against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP