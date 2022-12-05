Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Join CFI' slogans spotted at Karnataka's Shivamogga, CM Bommai condemns

'Join CFI' slogans spotted at Karnataka's Shivamogga, CM Bommai condemns

bengaluru news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:40 PM IST

The CFI is the student wing of the PFI (Popular Front of India) - banned by the centre in September after nationwide raids exposed links to terror activities.

'Join CFI' slogans spotted at Karnataka's Shivamogga, CM Bommai condemns.
'Join CFI' slogans spotted at Karnataka's Shivamogga, CM Bommai condemns.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

'Join CFI (Campus Front of India)' slogans were spotted spray-painted on walls in Karnataka's Shivamogga Monday, prompting local police to register a case and hunt for those responsible, news agency ANI reported. The CFI is the student wing of the PFI (Popular Front of India) - banned by the centre in September after nationwide raids exposed links to terror activities.

The slogan has been spotted at least nine different locations in Shivamogga's Shirlakoppa town, ANI reported. "A suo-moto case has been registered... in connection with painting'join CFI' on walls at nine places in Shiralakoppa town of Shivamogga," a senior police officer said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai accused those responsible for the graffiti of trying to create disharmony and confusion. "Police officials are already taking action against such incidents. After placing a ban on these organisations, they have now become desperate to create confusion in the society. Our government will take prompt action against such forces."

In September, the centre declared the PFI an 'unlawful association' and banned it for the next five years. The Karnataka High Court last week upheld that ban.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out