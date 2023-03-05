The Karnataka tourism department on Saturday announced a special offer for women who visit the state-run hospitality properties on the International Women’s Day. A special 50 per cent discount on room booking and another 20 per cent discount on food can be availed by all women at Karnataka government's Mayura Group of Hotels, announced the tourism department.

K'taka tourism department offers 50% discount for women on Women's Day. Details(Pexels)

According to Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the offer is applied between March 6 and March 10 to all women solo travelers and group travelers. “On the occasion of 48th International Women's Day being celebrated on 08.03.2023, a special offer of 50% discount on room booking and 20% discount on food is being offered by the ‘Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’ at all the Mayura Group of Hotels,” read an announcement. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8.

The department further urged the women tourists to use the offer across all major tourist spots in Karnataka. The KSTDC further said, “The said facility will be applicable from: 06.03.2023 to 10.03.2023. 50% discount is being given to women tourists traveling as solo travelers/family/group; Hence it is requested to avail the facility by all women tourists.”

The Mayura Hotels are located at Mysuru, Hampi, Srirangapatna, Almatti, Madikeri, Nandi Hills, Hoysala, Vijayapura in Karnataka and Ooty in Tamil Nadu.