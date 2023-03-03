Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka government extends 50% discount on traffic fines for another 15 days

Karnataka government extends 50% discount on traffic fines for another 15 days

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 03, 2023 06:10 PM IST

As the move saw a phenomenal response from commuters in clearing their traffic dues, the Karnataka government decided to extend the offer.

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that the 50 per cent discount offer on pending traffic fines will be extended by another 15 days, starting from March 4. As the move saw a phenomenal response from commuters in clearing their traffic dues, the Karnataka government decided to extend the offer.

Karnataka government extends 50% discount on traffic fines for another 15 days(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
A meeting was chaired between Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) executive chairman Justice B Veerappa, Bengaluru traffic police commissioner MA Saleem and they decided to extend the offer till March 18.

The 50 per cent discount offer was implemented on February 2, to be valid only till February 11 initially. The KSLSA has however requested the state government to extend the discount offer for two more weeks after a record number of cases were settled in the Lok Adalat including traffic challan cases from across Karnataka. Many vehicle owners who had pending fines on them cleared by paying 50 per cent of the original amount. The idea was initially implemented at Hyderabad in 2022, which turned out to be a massive success.

Bengaluru residents can pay their outstanding penalty fines at local traffic police stations and Bangalore One centres or go on the Bengaluru traffic police website: https://bangaloretrafficpolice.gov.in, whereas those outside of Bengaluru can visit Karnataka One centres or nearest police stations to pay their penalties.

bengaluru karnataka
