Kumaraswamy calls Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ‘Nero’ for watching World Cup cricket match in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed chief minister Siddaramaiah for visiting Chinnaswamy stadium to watch a world cup match, at a time when the state is in trouble. He further called him ‘Nero’ (Roman emperor) and said he is not bothered about electricity scarcity in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy calls Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ‘Nero’ for watching cricket match(AP)

Kumarswamy said, “When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the violin! Here people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka (CM) was watching a cricket match."

Kumaraswamy further alleged that the government is artificially creating an electricity shortage by reducing power generation below the state's installed capacity. He said that power purchases are motivated by seeking commissions. “The state has an installed capacity of 32,912 MW but currently generates only around 12,000 MW due to mismanagement,” said the JD(S) leader.

"Again and again, I say that the creation of artificial power shortage is your own conspiracy. The more it escalates, the more you collect. You are going to collect a lot of commission by buying from private companies. If not, issue a 'white paper' on the reality of power shortage. Why are you silent on this? Why did production stop suddenly? Why didn't they save coal even though they knew that hydro power would help them?” wrote Kumaraswamy in an X post.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who also accompanied Siddaramaiah in watching Australia vs Pakistan cricket world cup match in Bengaluru, defended the act and said that life involves various aspects beyond politics.

(With agency inputs)

