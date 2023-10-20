Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Chinnaswamy Stadium to watch Australia vs Pakistan clash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to watch the 18th match of the ODI World Cup between Australia and Pakistan on Friday. K'taka CM Siddaramaiah visits Chinnaswamy to watch Australia vs Pakistan clash

The iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru served as the backdrop for the thrilling encounter in the extravaganza tournament, as fans and dignitaries alike united to witness the sporting spectacle.

Coming to the match, Babar Azam-led Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. In the first inning, Aussie opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played a solid 259-run partnership to help Australia score 367 runs after batting first. Warner scored 163 runs from 124 balls. Meanwhile, Marsh played a 121-run knock from 108 balls.

Even though the Pakistani bowling attack displayed a disappointing performance still Shaheen Afridi picked up five wickets in the game. On the other hand, Haris Rauf gave away 83 runs and picked up three wickets in his eight-over spell.

In the run-chase inning, the Men in Green need to make 368 runs to clinch a win in the 18th game of the prestigious tournament.

In the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan are standing in fourth place after winning two games out of their three matches.

On the other hand, Australia had a disappointing start to the extravaganza tournament and lost two consecutive games in their first two matches of the tournament. The Aussies are in sixth place with two points and with a net run rate of -0.734.

In the upcoming fixtures, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on Monday. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins' side will lock horns against Netherlands on Wednesday.

