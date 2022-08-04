Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth

The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack in October last year, shocking fans across the state. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and his father at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.

A report on the Deccan Herald said officials are expecting a footfall of 10 to15 lakh people over the next 10 days.

Officials are also zeroing in on safety precautions this year by removing all beehives from the 240-acre park. A seven-year-old girl was reportedly killed in 2015 after she was attacked by a swarm of bees when she was watching a flower show with her parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read: Bengaluru's Lalbagh bans digital cameras and private shoots as flashes attract bees

According to reports, stray dogs are also being tracked down within the park and administered ‘anti-aggression’ pills. Furthermore, park authorities will provide first aid, including pills to combat allergies. Organisers are also set to maintain cleanliness as the event will be ‘litter-free’.

Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, visited the park and wrote on social media, “Inspected the preparations for Lalbagh Flower Show themed on Karnataka Ratna Dr. Rajkumar and Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar. Horticulture department Chief Secretary Rajendra Kataria and other officials were present.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another report said this year's flower show is set to cost ₹2.5 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON