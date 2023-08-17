‘Liars, making allegations without evidence’: Karnataka Minister hits out at BJP over corruption charges against Cong

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the corruption allegations it has levelled against the Congress government in the state, and said that people in Opposition are the biggest liars, that's why they make allegations without evidence.

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

"BJP people are the biggest liars, they enjoyed the power in Karnataka and did nothing, what they instead did is of collecting a 40 per cent commission. Now they are making allegations against us of commission without any evidence or proof," Reddy said while speaking to ANI after attending Bengaluru MLAs and leaders meeting at CMO.

Sharpening his attacks further on the BJP, the Congress leader said, "This shows their mentality that they are not ready to digest the schemes which we have announced and they can make allegations without any evidence."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka minister said that first let the BJP swear to God that they have not taken 40 per cent commission and not done corruption adding that "even accusing requires ethics."

Responding to BJP leaders demanding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to swear on Ajjaiah regarding the commission issue, Ramalinga Reddy said that it is the job of the opposition party to criticize without evidence.

"Let the BJP first swear to God that they have not taken 40 per cent commission, they have not done transfer business, they have not done corruption. Even accusing us requires ethics...," he said.

Talking about the opposition's allegation that the state government has not yet "taken off", he said, "Our government has already moved thousands of kilometers ahead. Let the critics do it. It is the job of the opposition party to criticize with no evidence."

Commenting on former State Minister Ashwath Narayan's rant against the government, he said that Ashwath Narayan's words have no value even in the BJP.

"BJP has fulfilled only 60 promises out of 610 promises they made before. BJP has not acted as promised. Out of 165 promises made by our government in 2013, we have fulfilled 158 promises. So no importance should be given to BJP's statements. We have reached people through guarantees. BJP means Bogus Janta Party, no need to give much importance to their words," he said.

Talking about Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa's statement that junior leaders in the party should also be given priority after two years, Minister Reddy said, “It is his personal opinion. Everyone should have a chance. Let's see after two and a half years. The High Command leaders will decide on this issue.”

