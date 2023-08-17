Bajrang Dal leaders booked over ‘provocative speeches’ in Karnataka

Two Bajrang Dal leaders were booked for allegedly delivering provocative speeches during a public event in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on August 13 during the ‘Akhand Bharat Sankalp’ programme organised by the local Bajrang Dal unit in Karkala town of the district (HT Archives)

The incident took place on August 13 during the ‘Akhand Bharat Sankalp’ programme organised by the local Bajrang Dal unit in Karkala town of the district, said a police official familiar with the matter.

The accused were identified as Puneet Attavar, joint convener of Bajrang Dal’s Mangaluru division, and Sampath Kariyakallu, convener of Bajrang Dal’s Karkala unit, added the official.

Karkala town police sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar Shetty said, “The Bajrang Dal leaders had sought permission for a torchlight parade and to conduct the ‘Akhand Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on August 13. A permission was granted under the condition that no communal hatred or harmony-disturbing speeches will be delivered (during the programme).” The speech was delivered in the auditorium adjoining the Venugopala temple after the torchlight procession concluded.

The matter came to the fore after a video clip of the speech by Attavar was widely shared on social media platforms, said police. HT has seen the video.

During the speech, Attavar allegedly asked the party activists to assault the individuals involved in cow slaughter. Attavar said, “The hands ...which slaughter cows should be separated from ...the body. Activists should take a vow today to accomplish this.”

The Karkala town police suo motu registered a case against the accused on Tuesday.

“The police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and filed a complaint after the video clip was shared widely on social media,” sub-inspector Shetty said. He said Attavar was booked for delivering hate speech and Kariyakallu, who was the event organiser, for violating the conditions put forth by the police.

The case was registered under Sections 505 (1) (B), 505 (1) (C), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to promoting enmity between groups, incitement, and disturbing public peace, said the police.

This is second such incident involving controversial speeches in the district within 10 days. On August 4, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell had allegedly delivered a provocative speech during the Akhand Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Udupi city, based on which a police case was registered against him as well.

