Lok Sabha security breach: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questions Mysuru MP Pratap Simha's connection with the accused

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah raised questions about Kodagu-Mysore MP Pratap Simha’s connection with the accused who jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and ran inside the House with yellow smoke canisters, causing a major security threat to members. As the visitor passes of the accused are reportedly signed by the MP Pratap Simha, Siddaramaiah said that such negligent act is a punishable offence.

Lok Sabha security breach: Karnataka CM questions MP Pratap Simha's connection

Condemning the security breach, Siddaramaiah said, “It is a relief that all the members of the Parliament are safe. Despite the high security, the occurrence of such an incident is indeed a shocking development. It is clear that this is a lapse in the security system. It is the duty of the Union Government, especially the Home Minister, to carry out a fair investigation and disclose the full details of the incident to the public.”

He then slammed Simha and asked how he issued passes to the accused. “Reports are emerging that the youths who attacked the Parliament building today were given passes by Pratap Simha, an MP from Mysuru. If these reports are true, then it implies that these youths might have been known to the MP. If they were not acquaintances, then how were passes issued to strangers? It should be noted that even inadvertent acts of negligence are also punishable under the law,” Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah also said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds responsibility to answer many questions on the security breach on the anniversary of the attack on the Parliament 22 years ago by terrorists.

The chief minister further said, “How did these youths manage to enter the Parliament with smoke canisters? Were any insiders involved in this act? Could there be any involvement of external forces behind the youths' actions? When the security of the nation's Parliament is not ensured, questions about the security of the nation's borders naturally arise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bears the responsibility of answering all these questions.”

Meanwhile, Pratap Simha is yet to respond on the issue and both the accused have been arrested by the Delhi police.

