Man held for raping woman hired as caretaker in B’luru

The city police has arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly raping a caretaker who was hired to look after his aged mother in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Parashiva Murthy, a resident of Kudlu on Hosur Main Road. He works at a private firm and lives alone in the city.

According to the police, Murthy had hired a caretaker through an online platform to book domestic helps to take care of his aged mother and also to do household chores.

The company had assigned a 22-year-old woman, who is a resident of Odisha and had registered on the app, to work at Murthy’s house.

According to the police, the survivor went to Murthy’s house on November 30 and she filed a complaint on December 3. The survivor alleged that when she reached Murthy’s house, she did not find any elderly woman and asked him about the same.

However, Murthy claimed that his mother was hospitalised the same day and would be back in a day or two. The accused then asked the caretaker to cook for him, and raped her in the kitchen, the police said.

The accused also threatened the woman with serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the police said.

After the incident, the survivor contacted her employer, who then reported it to Parappana Agrahara police on December 3. The accused was arrested on December 3 and is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The police have recorded the statements of the victim and further investigation is currently underway, the police said.