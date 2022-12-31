Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Man suffers heart attack at IKEA Bengaluru, gets revived by doctor shopping in the next lane. Video

Man suffers heart attack at IKEA Bengaluru, gets revived by doctor shopping in the next lane. Video

Published on Dec 31, 2022 05:24 PM IST

A man collapsed in Bengaluru's IKEA store after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack but was luckily saved by a doctor shopping in the next lane. A video of the incident is making rounds online.

A man went shopping at Bengaluru's IKEA store but collapsed after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack.
A man went shopping at Bengaluru's IKEA store but collapsed after suffering what appeared to be a heart attack.(Rohit Dak/Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aryan Prakash

A man collapsed at the IKEA store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra after suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, but lucky for him a doctor was shopping in the next lane and came to his rescue immediately.

A video of the doctor giving CPR to the man on the furniture store's floor is making rounds on social media. The man, who could not immediately be identified, was successfully revived after his fellow shopper gave him chest compressions for over 10 minutes. The video, which has over 467,000 views and nearly 23,000 likes at the time this article was being written, was uploaded by the doctor's son.

READ | Karnataka: 58-year-old Yakshagana artiste collapses while performing | Video

“My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!” he wrote.

Twitter users lauded the doctor, who did not give up even after 10 minutes. Several netizens also called for mandatory CPR training in educational institutes. This comes in the midst of an increase in heart-related ailments and deaths due to sudden heart attacks and cardiac arrests in the country, even in the younger generation.

READ | ‘Gyms are doing…’ Bengaluru doctor amid debate on exercise, heart issues

Karnataka has also witnessed deaths of notable people in recent times, from minister Umesh Katti to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, due to heart attacks. Other celebrities like comedian Raju Srivastava and singer KK have also lost their lives to heart attacks.

Story Saved
Saturday, December 31, 2022
