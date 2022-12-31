Man suffers heart attack at IKEA Bengaluru, gets revived by doctor shopping in the next lane. Video

A man collapsed at the IKEA store in Bengaluru's Nagasandra after suffering from what appeared to be a heart attack, but lucky for him a doctor was shopping in the next lane and came to his rescue immediately.

A video of the doctor giving CPR to the man on the furniture store's floor is making rounds on social media. The man, who could not immediately be identified, was successfully revived after his fellow shopper gave him chest compressions for over 10 minutes. The video, which has over 467,000 views and nearly 23,000 likes at the time this article was being written, was uploaded by the doctor's son.

“My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!” he wrote.

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

Twitter users lauded the doctor, who did not give up even after 10 minutes. Several netizens also called for mandatory CPR training in educational institutes. This comes in the midst of an increase in heart-related ailments and deaths due to sudden heart attacks and cardiac arrests in the country, even in the younger generation.

Karnataka has also witnessed deaths of notable people in recent times, from minister Umesh Katti to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, due to heart attacks. Other celebrities like comedian Raju Srivastava and singer KK have also lost their lives to heart attacks.