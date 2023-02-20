Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held

Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 08:49 AM IST

According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held
Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A miscreant allegedly threw acid on a minor girl for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, the police said.

The girl recently rejected the man's marriage proposal, which led to the crime, officials said on Sunday.

According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal.

According to the Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP), Karthik Reddy, the accused is a mechanic by profession and proposed to the girl for marriage but she rejected it.

He further said that the girl suffered burns on her face and her eyes due to acid. The victim was shifted to Ophthalmic Hospital in Bengaluru after receiving initial treatment at the local hospital.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused, the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out