Mangaluru Airport sees robust growth, bags prestigious awards in 2024

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has reported a year of significant growth, infrastructure advancements, and achievements in sustainability and safety, capping off an eventful 2024, officials said on Saturday. Mangaluru International Airport.(X/Mangaluru airport)

According to a statement from the airport spokesperson, the airport recorded its highest-ever passenger traffic for a single month in October, handling 202,892 passengers, including 138,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers.

This milestone highlights the growing importance of MIA as a regional aviation hub, connecting Mangaluru to key destinations.

Infrastructure upgrades at the airport received recognition with the Build India Infra Award 2024 in the innovation category.

The accolade was awarded for the rapid completion of a 2,450-meter runway recarpeting project, which featured a flexible asphalt overlay on a rigid concrete base.

The project was completed in just 75 working days, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

In sustainability efforts, the airport implemented energy-efficient lighting and waste management systems, reinforcing its commitment to greener operations.

Expanded connectivity was another highlight for MIA this year. Air India Express introduced a Boeing 737-8 service connecting Chennai and Mangaluru via Bengaluru, while IndiGo increased direct flights to Chennai. These additions have improved travel options for passengers.

MIA’s performance earned it several prestigious awards. At Wings India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation exhibition, the airport was named the best in the "under 5 million passengers" category.

Former Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award, which recognised MIA's growth of 1,927,466 passengers in 2023—a 14.17 per cent increase from the previous year.

Safety remained a key focus, with MIA receiving the Platinum Award at the Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2023.

The airport’s zero worksite incidents and comprehensive training programmes underscore its Vision 2025 goal of becoming India’s safest tabletop airport.

Efforts to improve passenger convenience also saw progress. The airport expanded food, beverage, and retail options and launched the MIA Super App (Adani One), a platform for resolving passenger grievances efficiently.