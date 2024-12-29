Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru techie loses 1.3 crore in online trading scam after joining a Telegram group: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2024 09:05 AM IST

The victim was reportedly lured by promises of high returns after attending online training sessions on stock market investments.

A Bengaluru man who is working as techie fell victim to an elaborate online stock market scam, losing over 1.4 crore to fraudsters who misused the name of an established brokerage platform, said a report in The Times of India. The victim was reportedly lured by promises of high returns after attending online training sessions on stock market investments.

The Bengaluru techie opened a Demat account through a link provided by the group.
The Bengaluru techie opened a Demat account through a link provided by the group.

Also Read - BJP is trying to politicise a suicide: Karnataka Priyank kharge on suicide of contractor

According to the report, the scam began when the victim was introduced to a Telegram group managed by a fraudster posing as a trading leader named Surendra Kumar Dubey. The group, which had about 60 members, appeared legitimate, with participants sharing screenshots of their supposed profits. Many of these members were later identified as imposters working for the fraudsters.

Following their advice, the techie opened a Demat account through a link provided by the group and made an initial investment of 10,000, which doubled within a week. Encouraged by the returns, he increased his investment, eventually amassing a profit of 1.4 crore.

To test the platform's credibility, he attempted to withdraw 85,036 and successfully received the amount. However, when he later tried to withdraw 20 lakh, his account was blocked. Shortly after, the fraudsters deleted the Telegram group and became untraceable.

Also Read - Two teens killed while performing a bike wheelie stunt on Bengaluru highway: Report

A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 318 (cheating). Police have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while investing online and to verify the authenticity of platforms before committing funds.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On