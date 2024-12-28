Two teens killed while performing a bike wheelie stunt on Bengaluru highway: Report

In a tragic incident, two teenage boys lost their lives in a head-on collision with a canter truck near Bengaluru's Vijayapura town on Friday morning, reported Deccan Herald. The accident occurred when the duo, attempting a wheelie on a scooter, crashed into the truck. Two killed while performing stunts in Bengaluru (Pic for representation)(X/@3rdeyedude)

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Arbaz Pasha (18), a resident of Rahmat Nagar in Vijayapura, and N Manoj (16), from Gurappana Mutt. Pasha had borrowed a Honda Dio scooter from a neighbor and set out on a joyride with Manoj as his pillion rider. The incident took place on the Devanahalli-Kolar highway near the Vijayapura town bypass.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 11 am when Pasha began performing a wheelie near the bypass. As he rode recklessly, a canter truck approached from the opposite direction. Losing control of the scooter, Pasha collided head-on with the vehicle. The devastating impact reportedly threw both boys approximately 30 meters away from the collision site. The scooter was torn apart due to the force of the crash. Pasha succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Manoj was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Neither of the teenagers was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said.

CCTV cameras installed at nearby establishments captured the horrific crash. The footage is currently being reviewed by authorities to determine if the truck driver shared any fault. However, preliminary investigations indicate that the teenagers were primarily responsible due to rash and negligent driving.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba stated that Pasha had recently turned 18, making it impossible to hold his parents legally accountable. However, the owner of the Honda Dio has been booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The top cop also issued a stern warning to parents, reminding them that they would be held responsible if they permitted underage children to drive.

The Vijayapura police have registered a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving on a public road) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against Pasha. The investigation is ongoing.