BJP is trying to politicise a suicide: Karnataka Priyank kharge on suicide of contractor

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the suicide of a contractor in Bidar. Priyank Kharge said that the situation is clear and the views of both the contractor and the accused should be thoroughly investigated.

"It's very clear that BJP is trying to politicise a suicide by a contractor. It is clear that the contractor has a view about the incident and the accused has a view about the incident," Kharge said in his statement.

He emphasized the importance of an impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident. Kharge also pointed out that the BJP's reaction was politically motivated, asserting that the party's previous tenure had seen several contractor suicides.

"The BJP can do whatever it wants. Everyone knows what they did and how many contractors committed suicide during their tenure," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa attacked the Congress party alleging that Sachin, a contractor from Bidar, died by suicide due to harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide Raju Kapanur. He claimed that Sachin left behind a detailed letter highlighting his ordeal.

Coming down heavily on the Congress Party, the BJP leader claimed that some ministers have given General Power of Attorney (GPA) to their close aides and right-hand men and pointed to several incidents to support his claims, including the suicide of SDA Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's close aide.

He also mentioned the attack on MLA CT Ravi by a goon at the Suvarna Soudha of the Vidhan Mandal.

"It seems that some ministers in the Congress government have given General Power of Attorney (GPA) to their right-hand men and close aides. Recently, SDA Rudresh of the Tahsildar's office committed suicide due to harassment by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's close aide, followed by the news of MLA CT Ravi being attacked by a goon at the Suvarna Soudha of the Vidhan Mandal, while today, Sachin, a contractor from Bidar, who was suffering from harassment and threats from Minister @PriyankKharge's close aide Raju Kapanur, has died by suicide after writing a long letter," he posted on X.