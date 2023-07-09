Metro train services on Bengaluru's purple line to be interrupted from tomorrow. Details

Bengaluru’s Namma metro has announced that a few train services will be interrupted starting from July 10, till August 9 due to signalling and other works of Krishnarajapuram and Baiyappanahalli metro line. This two-kilometer metro route on the purple line is expected to be inaugurated next month. Metro services on B'luru's purple line to be interrupted from tomorrow.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Karnataka budget: Namma Metro gets allocation of Rs. 30,000 crore

Services that will be curtailed

* The Krishnarajapuram – Whitefeild metro line which starts at 5am everyday will start at 7am starting from Monday.

* Services on Baiyappanahalli to Swami Vivekananda route will also start at 7am instead of 5am from Monday.

* Commuters who want to use the metro at Baiyappanahalli terminus between 5am to 7am can board the metro at Swami Vivekananda station, which is less than two kilometres away.

* Remaining metro services will be functional as usual without any interruptions.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) earlier announced that the aim is to inaugurate the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli line by mid-July. However, there is official confirmation about the inauguration date of this most anticipated metro route on the purple line.

The KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli, which is around two kilometres, will connect the Whitefield area to Kengeri, Majestic and other parts of Bengaluru. The previous BJP led government has launched the Whitefield – KR Puram line and faced criticism for not able to finish works on this important stretch. The BMRCL then clarified that they had to install an open web grinder above the KR Puram Railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON