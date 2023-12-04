As heavy rains lash Chennai and other nearby regions due to Cyclone ‘Michaung’, more than 30 flights are reportedly diverted to Bengaluru airport. Visuals on the internet show runways getting inundated with water at Chennai airport and the operations are delayed.

Michaung Cyclone: More than 30 flights diverted to Bengaluru from Chennai(REUTERS)

The diverted flights include both domestic and international airlines which are supposed to arrive in Chennai airport. All the airlines have already alerted the passengers about the diversions as the impact of Michaung is severe on Monday.

Meanwhile, the flights to Chennai, Tirupati and Vijayawada from Bengaluru were delayed and a few cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions at the region. In an announcement, the management of Bengaluru airport said, “Due to adverse weather conditions in the region and the temporary closure for arrival operations at Chennai Airport on December 4, 2023, scheduled departures from BLR Airport to Chennai (MAA), Tirupati (TIR) and Vijayawada (VGA) are experiencing delays or cancellations. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines for alerts and updates.”

According to PTI, at least 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled in Chennai.

Four international services, including to Dubai and Sri Lanka were also cancelled by a private carrier, the news agency reported, citing unidentified officials.

The cyclone is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of December 5.

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach West central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

