Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain lashes Chennai; flights, trains cancelled, city waterlogged

Heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung caused severe waterlogging in several areas across Chennai on Monday. Several low-lying areas, including hospitals and many residential parts, witnessed inundation even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. Men stand over a pavement along a flooded street following rainfall, as cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall in Chennai on December 3.(AFP)

Trains and flight services have also been adversely affected due to the weather.

The Chennai bench of the Madras High Court and all district courts in the city have been shut.

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of the city such as Maduravoyal, Porur, Saligaramam, and Valasaravakkam. Trees have been uprooted due to strong winds in many places.

Several trains and flights have been either cancelled or delayed due to the adverse weather conditions.

According to PTI, at least 12 domestic outbound services, including to destinations like Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled in Chennai.



Four international services, including to Dubai and Srilanka were also cancelled by a private carrier, the news agency reported, citing unidentified officials. Three arriving international services were diverted to Bengaluru.

Similarly, 11 express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Suburban train services in all the Chennai Suburban sections have also been temporarily suspended till 8 am on Monday.

Heavy rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to cyclone Michaung in the coming days. Tamil Nadu has already declared a public holiday in the wake of the warning of bad weather.

Section 144 imposed on coastal areas of Puducherry

In view of Cyclone Michaung, the Puducherry district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code on the coastal areas close to the seashore of Pudhucherry, reported ANI.

The administration has restricted the movement of all persons on the coastal areas near the seashore from 7 pm on December 3 until 6 pm on December 5. The step has been taken to prevent any loss of life or property.

Policemen patrol on a pathway along the seashore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung in Puducherry on Sunday.(PTI)

"Any person violating this order shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or both", the official notice stated.

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall tomorrow



Cyclone Michaung is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the forenoon of December 5 as a "severe cyclonic storm".

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

"It is likely to move north-northwestwards, and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by today, 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the latest update from IMD read.