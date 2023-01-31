Mining baron Janardhana Reddy fields wife from Ballari City assembly seat

A month after announcing a new political party "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Ballari city assembly constituency. Reddy's brother G Somasekhara Reddy currently represents the segment from BJP.

"You are aware that I'm a candidate from Gangavathi assembly segment. I'm today announcing my wife Aruna Lakshmi as candidate from Ballari city assembly constituency," Reddy said addressing a gathering during his party's yatra (tour programme) here.

Reddy's brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments, and his close friend Sriramulu is also BJP MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a Minister. They have made it clear that they are with the BJP and have nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy's new party.

If BJP again fields Somashekar Reddy from Ballari city assembly segment it will be an electoral fight between members of the family. Responding to a question whether his wife would contest from Ballari city even if his brother Somasekhara Reddy is fielded by BJP from there, Reddy while speaking to reporters said he doesn't want to comment about any other party or individual.

"Is there any confusion on my announcement? Wherever I have an opportunity or a possibility to win, I will field candidates from there, there is no need for me to field candidates to defeat someone. In the three months I will travel in the constituencies that I can within my limitations and will try to ensure my candidate wins," he said.

Reddy on December 25 had announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", with this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, had cut his two-decade-old association with the ruling BJP. Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, he has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

This is said to be the reason why Reddy himself is contesting from Gangavathi in Koppal district, and is fielding his wife from his home district of Ballari. Reddy while addressing the gathering said, it has been just over 30 days since the formation of the party, but it has disturbed the sleep of every other political party and leaders in the state. Noting that he fears none, he said, his decision on the new party is strong, and would reach his goal with blessings of everyone. "There is no question of me going back (from new party decision)."