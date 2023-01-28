Amit Shah holds road show in Karnataka; 2nd visit this month. Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in poll-bound Karnataka for the second time this month to participate in several events, as well as a roadshow organised by the BJP on Saturday. He first attended the ‘Amrit Mahotsava’ (75-year anniversary) function of the Karnataka Lingayat University of Education and Technology (KLE) in Hubballi and inaugurated an indoor stadium at the KLE Society's B. V. Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology.

“Over the past 75 years, the institute has established itself as a world-class center for technology education. Talented students here are making their mark at national and international level,” he wrote on Twitter. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present at the event.

Shah addressed a gathering of students at the college and said, “If you can't sacrifice your life for the country then live your life for your nation and make it the number one country in the world. PM Modi has given you all opportunities to do that.”

“I appeal to the youth to assimilate their career ambitions with that of the nation. If they want to be top-notch technocrats then they should also try to make India the leading nation in their field. The youth should think outside the box to achieve success and dare to walk on the path not trodden before,” he added.

Shah then paid a visit to Dharwad and inaugurated the National Forensic Science Centre there. He highlighted the importance of forensics and scientific probe in criminal cases, saying, “Different crimes are prevailing, police must be ahead of criminals to catch them and for that scientific probe is a must. Forensics plays key role in this.”

Shah then travelled to Kundgol in Dharwad, where the BJP had organised a massive roadshow. “A crowd beaming with spirited enthusiasm. Live from the roadshow at Kundgol, Karnataka,” he posted on Twitter, sharing a video.

The video showed thousands of supporters gathered around with BJP flags, who shouted slogans like “Modi, Modi”. Former CM B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders like Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present. Police officials were also deployed in large numbers in the area.

Shah is also set to offer prayers at the Shambulingeshwara Temple and the Sri Basavanna Devara Mutt in the Kundgol area and head to Belagavi district to participate in a rally, which is a part of the ongoing 'Jan Sankalpa Yatra'. Karnataka, where the BJP is aiming to win a minimum 150 seats out of the total 224, is expected to hold assembly polls in April - May.