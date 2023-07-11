Vehicle carrying tomatoes worth 2l stolen in Bengaluru

Amid soaring prices, miscreants on Saturday night stole a Mahindra Bolero jeep loaded with tomatoes worth over ₹2 lakh under the jurisdiction of APMC yard police station in Bengaluru city, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred when a farmer was transporting the tomatoes from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district to the Kolar market, police said.

“During the journey, the Bolero accidentally touched another car, resulting in the car’s mirror being broken. The passengers in the car then got into an altercation with the farmer and Bolero driver, demanding ₹10,000 in damages for their car,” said a police officer.

The miscreants forcibly took the driver and farmer to a secluded location in Budigere, dropped them and fled the scene. However, when the duo returned to where the Bolero was parked, it was gone, the officer added.

“The car sustained minor damage in the accident, but the occupants demanded ₹10,000 as compensation and even threatened us,” said the Bolero driver Shivanna.

“The stolen vehicle contained 210 crates of tomatoes valued at ₹2 lakh. We immediately went to RMC yard police station and filed a complaint,” he added.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, and the police are currently examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits, officials said.

“A case has been registered under sections 379 (theft) and 390 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the police are actively investigating the matter. We have some promising leads and expect to apprehend the culprits soon,” said RMC Yard police inspector B Suresh, adding that with tomato prices exceeding ₹100 per kilogram, farmers across the state remain vigilant.

