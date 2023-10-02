More than 40 held in connection with Shivamogga stone-pelting incident: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said more than 40 miscreants have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Shivamogga and cases booked against them.

Creating disturbance and indulging in stone pelting during religious events of a community is against law, and his government won't tolerate such incidents and will suppress them, he said. "The situation in Shivamogga is now peaceful and under control and the police there are taking all the necessary measures to maintain peace", he told reporters here. Shivamogga BJP MLA S N Channabasappa, who visited the houses in Ragi Gudda area which were damaged due to the stone pelting last evening, alleged that some outsiders, with the support of some insiders, were behind the incident.

"Shivamogga has become a haven for those who want to spread terror," Channabasappa told reporters in Shivamogga on Monday.

In Bengaluru, Home Minister G Parameshwara termed it a minor stone pelting incident and said the police have controlled it, and suspects have been taken into custody.

Noting that the administration will not let any untoward incidents happen, he said the police have warned and dispersed the mob and the situation is peaceful now. To a question on reports that some miscreants wearing masks had indulged in stone pelting, the Home Minister said they have been arrested now and legal action will be taken against them after inquiry. Asked about stones being pelted on the police, he said, "Yes, are they happening now? Such things have happened, police are capable of controlling it and will do it. Aware that anything may happen during the procession as it is a tense area, forces including RAF were deployed in advance, so we could control it from spiraling into a big incident." The situation in Ragi Gudda area in Shivamogga, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, after tension during the Eid Milad procession and alleged incidents of stone pelting, is now peaceful and under control, police said.

