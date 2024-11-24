Menu Explore
Myntra launches 'M-Now' pilot for two-hour deliveries in Bengaluru's select locations

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2024 11:24 AM IST

The initiative, which is currently limited to a few pin codes, aims to test the feasibility of ultra-fast deliveries in the fashion and lifestyle segment.

Myntra, the lifestyle e-commerce platform backed by Flipkart, has begun piloting a two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, PTI reported.

File photo of Myntra logo.(Picture courtesy: Twitter)
File photo of Myntra logo.(Picture courtesy: Twitter)

According to the report, the initiative, which is currently limited to a few pin codes, aims to test the feasibility of ultra-fast deliveries in the fashion and lifestyle segment.

The pilot offers a curated selection of products to gauge customer response and operational efficiency. Based on insights gathered during this phase, the service could be expanded to additional locations.

A Myntra spokesperson confirmed the development, explaining that they had introduced M-Express to improve customer experience with deliveries within 24-48 hours, the report added.

Now, they are testing an even faster delivery service in specific pin codes and will evaluate the possibility of expanding it further base

The company’s earlier initiative, M-Express, was rolled out in 2022 across metro cities to provide expedited delivery within 24-48 hours.

With M-Now, Myntra steps into the growing quick commerce space, which is increasingly venturing into beauty and fashion categories.

Boasting a strong user base, Myntra has about 40 million annual transacting customers. The company's revenue from operations reportedly increased by 25 per cent from 3,501 crore in FY22 to 4,375 crore in FY23.

Myntra's GenZ customer base doubles

Recently, Myntra doubled its GenZ customer base to 16 million in 2024 from over 8 million in mid-2023.

The growth was led by Myntra's GenZ fashion vertical FWD -- an app-in-app offering, it said.

"With the online trend-first fashion market expected to grow over 8x into a USD 5 billion market by 2028, FWD by Myntra is…taking charge in reshaping fashion for young India, reflecting Myntra's commitment to staying ahead of GenZ's rapidly evolving trends and preferences," a company statement said.

Flipkart-owned Myntra looks forward to adding another 20-25 million GenZ, born during the late 1990s and early 2000s, customers in the next couple of years, it added.

(Also Read: Ghee over beer? Rameshwaram Cafe adds a Bengaluru twist to Bandland 2024)

