Myntra launches 'M-Now' pilot for two-hour deliveries in Bengaluru's select locations
The initiative, which is currently limited to a few pin codes, aims to test the feasibility of ultra-fast deliveries in the fashion and lifestyle segment.
Myntra, the lifestyle e-commerce platform backed by Flipkart, has begun piloting a two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, PTI reported.
According to the report, the initiative, which is currently limited to a few pin codes, aims to test the feasibility of ultra-fast deliveries in the fashion and lifestyle segment.
The pilot offers a curated selection of products to gauge customer response and operational efficiency. Based on insights gathered during this phase, the service could be expanded to additional locations.
A Myntra spokesperson confirmed the development, explaining that they had introduced M-Express to improve customer experience with deliveries within 24-48 hours, the report added.
Now, they are testing an even faster delivery service in specific pin codes and will evaluate the possibility of expanding it further base
The company’s earlier initiative, M-Express, was rolled out in 2022 across metro cities to provide expedited delivery within 24-48 hours.
With M-Now, Myntra steps into the growing quick commerce space, which is increasingly venturing into beauty and fashion categories.
Boasting a strong user base, Myntra has about 40 million annual transacting customers. The company's revenue from operations reportedly increased by 25 per cent from ₹3,501 crore in FY22 to ₹4,375 crore in FY23.
Myntra's GenZ customer base doubles
Recently, Myntra doubled its GenZ customer base to 16 million in 2024 from over 8 million in mid-2023.
The growth was led by Myntra's GenZ fashion vertical FWD -- an app-in-app offering, it said.
"With the online trend-first fashion market expected to grow over 8x into a USD 5 billion market by 2028, FWD by Myntra is…taking charge in reshaping fashion for young India, reflecting Myntra's commitment to staying ahead of GenZ's rapidly evolving trends and preferences," a company statement said.
Flipkart-owned Myntra looks forward to adding another 20-25 million GenZ, born during the late 1990s and early 2000s, customers in the next couple of years, it added.
