Mysuru sky lit by 3,000 drones: Viral video captures stunning Guinness World Record Tiger artwork

The stunning visuals, shared by drone content creator Srihari Karath, showcase intricate drone patterns, including an artwork of a tiger that has now earned an entry in the Guinness World Records.

A breathtaking drone show during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations has gone viral after aerial footage captured the spectacular formations of nearly 3,000 drones painting the night sky with dazzling images.

The drone display, held at the Torchlight Parade Ground in Bannimantap on the evening of September 28, used 2,983 drones to create the massive tiger artwork, surpassing the previous record of 1,985 drones, The Hindu reported. Srihari Karath captioned his viral video, “Full video of the 3000 Drones Show by Botlab Dynamics at Mysuru last night, and a Guinness Record for ‘Largest Aerial image of a Mammal formed by drones.’”

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) ensured the project followed all necessary procedures, including certification by a team from London, and vetting by aeronautical engineers, auditors, and legal expert, the report added.

While the tiger artwork was the centerpiece, the 3000-drone show also featured a mesmerizing series of images including the solar system, world map, Indian soldier, peacock, dolphin, eagle, Lord Krishna dancing on a serpent, ‘Mother Cauvery,’ map of Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Ambari elephant, and Goddess Chamundeshwari, among others.

The September 28 evening event was the first trial demonstration, with a second trial on September 29. The main shows are scheduled for October 1 and 2, promising a memorable experience for thousands of spectators during the Dasara festival.

