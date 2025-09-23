Siddaramaiah loses temper at Mysuru Dasara opening, pulls up audience: 'Why did you come here?'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost his temper during the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival on Monday. While addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah was seen pointing towards the audience and rebuking certain individuals for alleged unruly behaviour. Siddaramaiah was seen pointing towards the audience and rebuking certain individuals for alleged unruly behaviour.(X)

"Can't you sit for a little while? Sit down. Who is that? If I tell you once, don't you understand? Why did you even come here? You should have stayed at home," the Chief Minister was heard saying in Kannada.

Watch the video here:

He further instructed police personnel present at the venue not to allow those audience members to leave. "Police, don't let them go. Can't you sit for half an hour or an hour? Then, why are you attending this function?" he remarked.

The incident took place as the famous Mysuru Dasara festival, celebrated as ‘Nada Habba’ (state festival), commenced in the city and its palaces with religious and traditional fervour. This year’s festivities were inaugurated by International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq.

Mushtaq began the 11-day celebrations during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, at the Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills. The rituals were accompanied by chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.

Later, Siddaramaiah defended his government’s decision to invite Mushtaq as the chief guest. He said that the majority of people in Karnataka had accepted the choice, and it had brought honour to the state.

"Dasara is not a festival of any one religion or caste, it is a festival of all. It is ‘Nada Habba’, the festival of the people," Siddaramaiah asserted.

The Mysuru Dasara, also known as Sharan Navaratri, will continue for 11 days, showcasing Karnataka’s rich culture, traditions, and a glimpse of its royal grandeur.

