NCB nabs gang delivering drugs disguised as Swiggy delivery agents

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug trafficking gang, members of which were posing as food delivery agents for supplying drugs in Bengaluru and Shivamogga. This gang of seven people used the recent lockdown to deliver drugs across the two cities, according to a statement from NCB.

According to Amit Gawate, zonal director of NCB’s Bengaluru unit, based on specific information on Thursday, they caught two residents of Bengaluru while they were in the process of taking delivery of eight boxes of the contraband from a courier vehicle and loading the same into a car.

“A thorough examination revealed 137 kg of high-grade marijuana packed in paper packets wrapped with adhesive tapes, which was seized. Searches at the residence of one of the accused led to the recovery of ₹4.81 lakh cash. Packing materials used for retail packing of the contraband was also found,” read a statement from NCB.

The NCB said that a Swiggy delivery executive who was about to deliver a parcel was also apprehended. NCB also claimed that during the lockdown, peddlers pretending to be agents of Swiggy delivered drugs in Bengaluru.

“The traffickers, instead of going and buying the drugs, booked the drugs consignments through couriers, by giving addresses of non-functional shops or other business establishments,” the NCB said in a statement.

“The kingpin, along with associates, was operating the drug trafficking on a large scale in Bengaluru City and its outskirts and were delivering the drugs to their consumers under the disguise of Swiggy delivery boys since lockdown guidelines under Covid-19 restrictions allowed such deliveries under service of essential commodities,” the NCB added.

“This drug cartel has many Swiggy delivery boys in their drug syndicate who have mastered the drug delivery mechanism in Bangalore. The syndicate thrived especially during the lockdown and used to assure customers of doorstep delivery,” the NCB said in the statement.

The NCB said it carried out searches at residential premises of another accused, and that it has recovered about three kilograms of ganja, packed in small packets with specific markings on it, and cash of ₹39,000. Follow-up action led to the arrest of four people in Shivamogga on Friday, October 1, including the man who has been handling the finances of the network, the agency claimed.