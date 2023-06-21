Karnataka: Home Guards deployed to control rush in govt buses after rollout of Shakti scheme

The North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKSRTC) in Kittur Karnataka and the East West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (EWKSRTC) in Kalyan Karnataka have deployed Home Guards to manage crowds as there has been a sudden increase in demands for the state-run buses, officials familiar with the matter said.

With its headquarters in Belagavi, NWKSRTC has enlisted the services of 27 Home Guards, while NEKSRTC has employed 22 Home Guards including both men and women guards. The Home Guards, working under the supervision of a police sub-inspector and a police constable, have been stationed at the bus stands in Belagavi and Raichur, respectively, operating round-the-clock in three shifts, officials said.

The implementation of the Shakti scheme by the Congress government from June 11, allowing women to travel free of cost in selected state buses, has attracted a significant number of women to opt for government buses.

Ganesh Rathod, the senior divisional controller of NWKSRTC said that the transport department is overwhelmed by the response from women and since they are unable to manage the crowd, help has been sought from the Home Guards. “The Home Guards will be mainly deployed for crowd control and supporting the bus conductors and drivers,” he said. “Due to the uncontrollable situation at the Belagavi bus stand, all Home Guards have been concentrated there, working in shifts consisting of four men and four women. In other districts where the rush is not as high as in Belagavi, only police personnel have been stationed at the bus stands,” he added.

Rathod highlighted that the Belagavi division operates over 600 buses, including multi-axle, air-conditioned, and sleeper coaches. However, due to the rush, women often engage in arguments and fights to secure seats, and some even attempt to enter the buses through windows and the driver’s door.

To address these issues, the department has enlisted the help of Home Guards, particularly women, to ensure order and safety. “The buses only commence their journey after receiving a green signal from the women guards,” he said.

Meanwhile, the situation at the Raichur bus stand in NEKSRTC has worsened as large numbers of women flock to the stand. As an economically backward region located near the border of Andhra Pradesh, Raichur is always bustling with passengers and is now struggling to accommodate the additional influx of commuters.

To avoid any untoward incidents, Raichur SP B Nikhil stated that the police department has deployed an equal number of 22 men and women Home Guards. “These women guards also board the buses alongside women commuters and disembark after ensuring everything is in order. Additionally, one sub-inspector and two constables have been assigned to major bus stands,” he said.