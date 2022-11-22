Officials on high alert after leopard attack in Bengaluru: Report

Residents of south Bengaluru have been on their guard ever since a leopard ventured into the area and killed a calf on Saturday. Forest department officials have been on high alert as they aim to capture and rescue the big cat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leopard's kill took place in Banashankari 6th Stage near the Turahalli forest area, The Times of India reported. Rescue officials have set up a cage near the carcass of the calf in case it visits again. The leopard was spotted near the Talaghattapura area, a Karnataka forest department official told the publication.

READ | Karnataka gives in to protesters, puts Turahalli tree park project on hold

"While the presence and movement of leopards around Kengeri were recorded, their movement in these areas was only rumours all these days. But this is for the first time that we have come across such movements and attacks on livestock in this part of the range," a forest official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The range forest officer of Kaggalipura said they are vigilant and have been tracking the movements of the big cat. They have also spread awareness of the danger to nearby localities and resident welfare associations (RWAs), guiding locals to move in groups, particularly in the early mornings and late evenings.

READ | Video: Leopard attack in Karnataka's Mysuru; big cat rescued by forest dept

A representative from a Residents' Welfare Forum in Banashankari 6th Stage, told the publication that leopard pugmarks have been found in some parts of the locality. He said the area has dense vegetation and hence an earthmover has been arranged which will clear bushes on unoccupied lands.

The Turahalli forest had last been in the news when a charred body had been discovered in the woods. There have also been protests by residents and conservationists against real estate projects proposed to be built on the forest land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}